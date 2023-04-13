I just wanted to say how disappointed I am that TDN has stopped printing death notices for free. This is a major loss to the community. Many people do not submit obituaries any more, so we can't rely on them for notification of deaths.

Is there another source for a list of deaths in the county? I tried public records but couldn't find a list, just an opportunity to search for a specific name.

For many older people the death notices are one of the main reasons for getting the paper as other news is able to be obtained elsewhere. Please consider reinstating the death notice section.

Jan Ferguson

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.