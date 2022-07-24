Letter to the Editor: Dana Tucker's qualifications make her the obvious choice for Cowlitz County coroner

Dana Tucker is the clear choice for Cowlitz County coroner. This year’s election cycle is an interesting one. For all local Cowlitz races, not a single person filed as a Democrat. In the case of Tim Davidson who always has filed as a Democrat, it appears that he filed Independent to pander for votes.

In his campaign materials, he states he filed Independent to provide unbiased investigations. Does this mean he has been biased his last 16 years? Paired with allegations of fraud against him and alleged mismanagement of tax dollars, Tucker is leaps and bounds a better candidate. She has 10-plus years of experience in the field, is nationally board certified in medicolegal death investigations, she has support from the majority of the coroners in Washington state, and the support of the majority of local first responders. The endorsements are telling. She will foster better working relationships and will be a true community partner.