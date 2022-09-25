Letter to the Editor: Dana Tucker will give her all as Cowlitz County coroner

I know Dana Tucker would serve Cowlitz County citizens as their coroner with integrity and compassion. These character traits combined with her experience, common sense and intelligence would provide an exceptional service to the community.

I have known her and her family for many years. She impressed me from the moment I met her and knowing her over the years has only reinforced my respect for her capabilities.

It is wonderful she has the energy, life and job skills to offer her services to her neighbors and community.

I am the former Director of Women's Services at PeaceHealth Medical Group in Longview, and am now the Director of Women's Imaging Services at Dignity Health Advanced Imaging, in Sacramento, California.

I hope you will give her your faith and vote and allow her the chance to serve as coroner for Cowlitz County. I have no doubt she will give her all for her community.

Daniel Herron, MD

Fair Oaks, California