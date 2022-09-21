Letter to the Editor: Dana Tucker is the best choice for Cowlitz County coroner

Dana Tucker the best choice for coroner

Dana Tucker is a woman of honesty and compassion. She puts family and community first. She has been there for me through some tough times, and she is always willing to help anyone out with no questions asked.

I have seen Tucker grow and excel in all the areas of her career in the positions working as a medical death investigator and chief deputy coroner. She speaks highly of the profession. She is passionate for the people and the community and she loves her work.

She also is on the board and has helped manage the Washington state WACME conferences with exceptional confidence and professionalism. She strives to always do everything with quality and putting her best effort forward.

I am confident she will be up and ready to tackle the rigorous and sometimes challenging job of the county coroner position for Cowlitz County. She is an asset to this community and the organizations involved for the coroner’s office. Dana Tucker is the best vote for Cowlitz County coroner and for Washington state.

Heather Linden

Wasilla, Alaska