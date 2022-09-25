Letter to the Editor: Dana Tucker has the skills and more for Cowlitz County coroner

I have known Dana since 2015 when I was introduced to her at the Washington Association of Coroner’s and Medical Examiner’s (WACME) Basic Training Course. Dana at the time was the executive assistant for WACME and currently still holds that position. In the time that I have known her, she has been dependable and committed to WACME. When an issue arises, she addresses it in a timely manner as well as reaches out to others for advice. In addition, she always has had a caring attitude and compassion for this line of work. She has the qualifications, education, experience and training necessary to perform the duties as coroner and I feel she will provide an excellent service to those in her county.