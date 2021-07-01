Letter to the Editor: Critical race theory dividing schools

This year, the state mandated all teachers to be trained on cultural responsiveness, racial literacy and stereotype threat. Consequently, the Longview School District required its teachers (including me) to take three online courses from Educational Service District 112.

Although the term Critical Race Theory was not explicitly mentioned in these courses, their materials included CRT-inspired concepts e.g., equality vs. equity, white fragility, microaggressions. Teachers were told to assume they are all racists. Paradoxically, teachers also were told acknowledging identities is better than being colorblind.

It also encouraged teachers to incorporate this type of material into their curricula e.g., asking students questions such as, "When have you thought about being white?" Since so-called cultural responsiveness really amounts to a form of ethnic and racial stereotyping, it was rather ironic that the third course was about the dangers of stereotype threat.

CRT is a divisive ideology that is being promoted under the guise of “anti-racism training.” Districts will risk losing public support if they don’t reject it. They should instead focus on that which unites us.

Steve Powell

Longview

