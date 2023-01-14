Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County volunteers make a difference

As we start this new year, we of Cowlitz County need to give a heartfelt "thank you" for a priceless asset we all benefit from.

The priceless asset I have in mind are the countless volunteers, who week in and month out, give of their time, talents and materials to the varied services and programs that benefit our community.

To list them individually would require many pages. To rate what they give in dollar value would run into mega numbers. They see a need and step forward to fill it either individually or collectively. It matters not be the call large or small.

This selfless giving is what helps make Cowlitz County such a great place to live. They prove over and over that one person can make a difference.

Here is a salute to volunteers, along with many cheers. You do make a difference. Thank you!

Rose Janke

Kelso