Facebook is probably the worst place on earth to get information, but it’s interesting that more local people follow a fake news page, Cowlitz County News, than follow The Daily News page.

Just goes to show, people want to be spoon-fed information that supports what they already believe. In this case, Cowlitz County "News" spreads hate of liberals, migrants, homeless, LGBTQ etc. etc. … It’s sad that people can’t do better than fill their head with garbage.

Todd Bratton

Longview

