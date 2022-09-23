Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County needs a new coroner, vote for Dana Tucker

The current coroner was appointed in 2006, with little to no experience and has never had an opponent. I believe that is the only reason he has remained in office. Therefore, in my opinion the citizens of this county have never had a choice in the coroner.

After researching his current actions and pending charges, I am disturbed. Thinking one can pay back money they “knowingly and admittedly” took will make things better without consequences angers me. He should have stepped down. But NO, instead he thinks he can run again.

It is obvious he has been there too long if he is comfortable with what he did and thinks he is untouchable? Where is the justice system?

It is time for us to stand up and let him know we don’t support what he did.

Vote Dana Tucker in November.

Bill Ammons

Castle Rock