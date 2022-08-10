Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County coroner's office needs new blood. Vote for Dana Tucker.

It's time to clean up the current coroner's office and bring in new administration that will better serve our community with honesty. We have the opportunity to do just that in this current election.

I believe Dana Tucker is more than qualified to provide the services our county needs. Her credentials and heart for service speak volumes. Her 10 years of experience within the field, and caring for families is amazing. People cannot say enough about her compassion and professionalism. Being well respected within the community is huge.

She has worked hard and strives to make our community better. I feel very strongly about women in leading positions because they seem to put a whole different slant on things.

Coroner Tim Davidson's current actions are disturbing.

Dana Tucker has my sole support and backing. I believe everyone should back her as well. Stand up for what is right, honest and true. Let's vote her in.

Bill Ammons

Castle Rock