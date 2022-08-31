 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County coroner candidates need a political debate

There is a need for a political debate between Tim Davidson and Dana Tucker for Cowlitz County coroner.

The county needs some answers from Tucker who seems to be running a Joe Biden type of campaign: no plans to help the community. She is either unavailable to answer questions or will not answer them. She relies on political backing. She is wanting to take over a very successful professional organization built up by Davidson which will cost the community more money to put her in the office.

A debate is needed so Davidson and Tucker can tell what they have done and how the community will be affected.

The choice should be Davidson. He has committed himself to the community and those people who cannot speak for themselves.

Lets get a debate between them.

Colleen Green

Kelso

