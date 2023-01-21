 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County commissioners shouldn't question state

Mailbox stock art
Stock

Shame on our county commissioners whose very job is to help the people. Psalm 72:12-13 says that a good leader feels pity for the weak and needy and cares for them when they cry out.

When the Legislature sets aside money for individual assistance and a disabled resident applies for help within specified guidelines, I expect that money to be paid as intended by the state. What right do county officials have to second guess the law? Are these truly Republican values?

Judy MacLeod

Kalama

Submit a letter to the editor at tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor or email letters@tdn.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News