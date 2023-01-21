Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County commissioners shouldn't question state

Shame on our county commissioners whose very job is to help the people. Psalm 72:12-13 says that a good leader feels pity for the weak and needy and cares for them when they cry out.

When the Legislature sets aside money for individual assistance and a disabled resident applies for help within specified guidelines, I expect that money to be paid as intended by the state. What right do county officials have to second guess the law? Are these truly Republican values?