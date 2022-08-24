 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County commissioners race should be awesome

Well folks, the Cowlitz County commissioners race for Position No. 3 should be an awesome race. I have been told that John Jabusch has has been OK to work with. I was very unhappy with him that he had to write a letter and cry to the governor. The business community asked him to write the letter. I am also unhappy with Dennis Weber and Arne Mortensen that they could not decide who to pick. It was one big mess. I have not decided who I will vote for in the General Election.

I voted for Christie Masters. Too bad she did not make it.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

