Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County commissioners race should be awesome

Well folks, the Cowlitz County commissioners race for Position No. 3 should be an awesome race. I have been told that John Jabusch has has been OK to work with. I was very unhappy with him that he had to write a letter and cry to the governor. The business community asked him to write the letter. I am also unhappy with Dennis Weber and Arne Mortensen that they could not decide who to pick. It was one big mess. I have not decided who I will vote for in the General Election.