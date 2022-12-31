 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County commissioners Dahl and Mortensen are hypocrites

Mailbox stock art
Stock

Congratulations to our new county commissioner, Rick Dahl, for joining Arne Mortensen as the county’s co-champions of hypocrisy.

The county budget is good enough to pay their salaries, but not help people sleeping in the freezing rain (after the two refused to discuss paying for the pallet home site in Longview).

Cowlitz County, don’t you think it’s time we elect people who care about their neighbors? Don’t you want elected officials who understand the role of government beyond providing themselves with a salary and power to bastardize our county government?

Todd Bratton

People are also reading…

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News