Letter to the Editor: Cowlitz County commissioners Dahl and Mortensen are hypocrites

Congratulations to our new county commissioner, Rick Dahl, for joining Arne Mortensen as the county’s co-champions of hypocrisy.

The county budget is good enough to pay their salaries, but not help people sleeping in the freezing rain (after the two refused to discuss paying for the pallet home site in Longview).

Cowlitz County, don’t you think it’s time we elect people who care about their neighbors? Don’t you want elected officials who understand the role of government beyond providing themselves with a salary and power to bastardize our county government?

Todd Bratton

Longview