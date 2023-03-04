I read with interest the comments by Cowlitz County Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Rick Dahl regarding the Meals on Wheels program.
Commissioner Mortensen’s concerns that he couldn’t get the names of the recipients could easily be solved by requiring them to wear a large red M on an outer garment. Maybe we can bring back poor houses and debtors' prisons. The program could also be improved by the two commissioners opposed to the program by them donating their salaries to funding it. They are after all on the county dole.
Along with identifying the program's clients, perhaps the commissioners would support identifying all those receiving reduced property tax breaks. Talk about welfare.
These two commissioners seem to have forgotten that they are there to make citizens' lives better and improve their health and welfare not to disparage and demonize them.
Mike Phillips
Kalama
