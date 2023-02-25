At Kelso's Feb. 7 City Council meeting, a unique thing occurred. Our chamber was filled to overflowing by community-minded groups and organizations who wanted to discuss serious, to them, issues.

The numerous spokespersons of the highly diversified groups were respectful. There was no rancor. They did not come to present grievances but simply to talk to council and ask council to consider their concerns.

They didn't come because they read something online, or because some news network spewed vitriol and angered them.

No, those folks came to have a quiet conversation with the people they elected to represent them and simply ask that they, through their elected position, hear them and take their views into consideration on decisions impacting their organizations, and community at large.

What happened on Feb. 7 made me proud to live in Kelso and thankful for the "quiet voices" who spoke to me and my council. I'm proud to be a member of some of those community minded organizations. And for certain, I'm proud of my council peers who listened.

Jim Hill

Councilman, Kelso