Letter to the Editor: Consider candidates' service when voting

If I'm fortunate and my fellow voters look beyond partisan politics and recitation of committed-to-memory articles and subsections of our state and U.S. Constitutions — which few of us can mimic — as evidence of superior insight or commitment, my next duly elected county officials will be Commissioner Christie Masters, re-elected Sheriff Brad Thurman and Coroner Dana Tucker.

Vetting conducted in search of candidates whose suitability to serve the people is dependent upon the aforementioned criteria would eliminate almost every prospect except, perhaps, the vetting officials themselves by their own standards; or candidates viewed with potential for successful representation.

“Spokespersons,” supporters, who recite a list of opponents’ alleged failures to adhere to recited enumerated sections of our Constitutions have better recall and may be better educated; that’s all it means.

Many of us voters once recited patriotic passages; some no longer can — if in fact we ever could. What does that say about us? What should it say about our commitment? When did, “I don’t know,” especially about the Constitution’s subsections, become “indictable”?

Consider their service.

Richard McCaine

Kelso