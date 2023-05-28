Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Disabled vets’ pay should be raised

Disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. They have been asking Congress for fair pay since 1918.

This injustice is causing enlistments to dry up. And that, of course, poses a very serious national security situation for all of us. This is not a small matter.

In FY2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288.

IMHO the basic reason for their gross under compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life so as to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites.

So the people that had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. Shame.

Congress must correct this now!

Colin Denker

Bellingham

We must secure America’s borders

I visit Kalama and other local areas often and enjoy recreating there in the spring and summer. But one thing I’ve observed that small town and rural living can do is provide a false sense of security.

Our representative from the 3rd Congressional District, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) has the exact opposite view of border security as Republicans in Congress. Marie voted no on HR 2—Secure the Border Act of 2023, a bill that addresses various problems regarding federal immigration and border security.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, on the other hand, is taking necessary steps to ensure national attention and action is brought to our border. In one of her recent recorded statements, Marjorie mentioned:

into the United States in just under three years.

by fentanyl every single day in the USA.

Illegal aliens are flown on airplanes and

, at the American people’s taxpayers expense to destinations all over our country.

Marjorie went on to state, “This should not happen but it is happening under Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and it’s happening under President Joe Biden. I’ve introduced articles of impeachment on both of them because our border is out of control and it’s causing a true national security crisis here in our home and our country.”

Please let us not take our small town/rural lifestyles for granted.

Matt Garland

Longview

School resource officers needed

I am disappointed HB 1071 — to provide school resource officers for our schools — didn’t pass during the legislative session. From 1999 to the present at least 392 victims have been killed in school shootings in the United States. Washington state has not lifted a finger to protect our school children and teachers.

However, I’m grateful that my Representatives Walsh and McEntire, and Senator Wilson in Olympia supported this bill. People are beginning to realize that Dems who give ridiculous excuses such as “a resource officer would frighten the children” for opposing such laws, are looking for body count. After all, how difficult is it to weigh these two scenarios: frightened children or dead children?

Jay Hunter

Longview

Readers deserve balanced reporting

As a regular commentary writer to TDN, I want to talk about three main issues I feel are not fully reported in TDN.

1) Longview is a blue collar town. Why don’t we hear more about the impact that trade with China has on local jobs and commerce? Where does the fishing industry stand with salmon and crab resources? How does logging and the lumber products industry survive in this unstable market?

2) On the political side, why does TDN seem to be hung up on politicians like Inslee, Murray (who is as useless as they come), Cantwell, Perez (who is in on-the- job-training mode), all Democrats. Virtually nothing is said about local Republican party office holders? Not fair!

3) TDN gives us a non-stop steady diet of wire news stories from outside our area. Who cares? Where are the local and state stories we never get or hear? TDN has to stop operating on the cheap and start staffing this newspaper with more reporters and opinion writers. The trick here TDN is balanced news!

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

Kelso gravesites suffering neglect

It’s disheartening to see the degradation, disrespect and lack of care at Cowlitz View Cemetery in one of the older sections of the cemetery. Many of the grave markers have sunk into the ground and are completely covered over by grass and dirt. It makes it next to impossible to find a gravesite unless you know the general location and take time to search for where a marker might be and find a sinkhole and clear it out.

Something needs to be done before these older historical markers become lost forever.

Tom Huffman

Longview