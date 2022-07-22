 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Community Health Partners grateful for Darlene Smolen's community contributions and Health Care Foundation support

Darlene Smolen’s obituary appeared in The Daily News on July 10, causing me to reflect on her contributions to our community, and the continuing support by the Health Care Foundation for those contributions, specifically the development of the Cowlitz Free Medical Clinic and the provision of dental treatment and dentures for low-income residents who need them.

I had the privilege of working with Darlene long ago to establish these services, and the Health Care Foundation support over the years has helped to sustain them and has enabled them to grow.

Both Darlene and the Health Care Foundation have been critical to our successes, and we are grateful to both of them.

Lesley Bombardier,

Secretary for the Board of

the Community Health Partners

