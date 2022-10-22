Letter to the Editor: Common sense needed in the congressional district. Vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

We need some common sense in our district. We don’t want a Joe Kent in the federal government. There isn’t any need for a representative who still believes hat Trump won the election of 2020. Kent has extremist views and conspiracy theories. He believes Dr. Anthony Fauci should be charged with murder, Joe Biden should be impeached and Trump should NOT be accountable for hiding the national archives. Where in the world did this guy come from? What type of representative would he be? Scary.