Letter to the Editor: Common sense needed in the congressional district. Vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

It is time for everyone to get out and vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Kelli Hughes-Ham.
We need some common sense in our district. We don’t want a Joe Kent in the federal government. There isn’t any need for a representative who still believes hat Trump won the election of 2020. Kent has extremist views and conspiracy theories. He believes Dr. Anthony Fauci should be charged with murder, Joe Biden should be impeached and Trump should NOT be accountable for hiding the national archives. Where in the world did this guy come from? What type of representative would he be? Scary.
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is a much better candidate for representative, with moderate views. She can relate to what our district needs in a much more balanced way. We are mainly a middle class population and need to keep our education, infrastructure, health care and Social Security on an even keel. She will bring common sense back.
Dennis and Marion Oman
Long Beach