“What we have here is a failure to communicate.”

—Cool Hand Luke movie

Ken Dahl. Arne Mortenson. Debacle? Really?

Seven people have left Hope Village and have found hope in their lives. They are becoming what they have always meant to become.

Ken? Arne? Debacle? Really?

Why don’t you and Ken, get off your warm, dry, cushy, cozy, commissioner chairs and personally go to Hope Village and witness hope. Or are you too scared of the “criminal element?”

Your well paid, cushy positions as commissioners, which is supplementing you socialistic, Social Security check every month, seems to make you immune to the needs of others who might need a hand up to get their lives back on the rails again.

Why should you leave the security of the commissioners' chambers? If you did, you might lose votes for the next election.

Joe Hobson

Longview

