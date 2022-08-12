Letter to the Editor: Columnist's claim regarding overturned law is unfounded

New York is one of the few remaining, “may issue” states that can refuse to issue concealed carry pistol permits without showing good cause. Forty-two “shall issue” states will issue a permit to anyone not a member of a prohibited class such as convicted felons and those with certain documented mental problems. Since the number of shall issue states has increased greatly in the last few years, Stepankowsky should be able to give examples of states which are “more dangerous” since they became shall issue states.