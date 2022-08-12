Letter to the Editor: Columnist's claim regarding overturned law is unfounded

Andre Stepankowsky makes important contributions to The Daily News but his claim the Supreme Court made our society more dangerous by overturning New York’s restrictive concealed carry law is unfounded. (TDN, June 29, 2022)
New York is one of the few remaining, “may issue” states that can refuse to issue concealed carry pistol permits without showing good cause. Forty-two “shall issue” states will issue a permit to anyone not a member of a prohibited class such as convicted felons and those with certain documented mental problems. Since the number of shall issue states has increased greatly in the last few years, Stepankowsky should be able to give examples of states which are “more dangerous” since they became shall issue states.
But people with permits seldom misuse their guns and actually have a lower homicide rate than policemen. (NR Feb. 27, 2020) And our high crime areas are typically in Democrat run cities with restrictive laws like New York’s. Giving criminals a reason to hesitate before attacking innocent people can have big benefits for New Yorkers.
William Dennis
Longview