Letter to the Editor: Climate change legislation provides funding and incentives; skip political BS and get started

Marc A. Thiessen's Aug. 28 column is a perfect example of a current radical Republican strategy: assume a false premise, proceed to prove your false premise, and then conclude that the Democrat strategy is hopeless.

Here, Thiessen rails against the recent climate change legislation, claiming (correctly) that it will have minimal direct impact upon global warming. He then goes on to prove this, followed by claims of wastefulness, pointlessness and virtue signaling. But his premise is wrong and even dumb. This is a big planet. We generate huge amounts of carbon dioxide, and we've been doing it for a long time. Our oceans are saturating.

Who expected a "first step" to have a big immediate impact? The climate change legislation provides funding and incentives to develop and roll out more and better solar, wind and carbon-neutral nuclear power. These are critical steps. We should have taken them decades ago. We can't afford more "lost decades." It will take at least a hundred years to mitigate the damage already done. Let's skip the political BS and get started.

Lawrence Studebaker

Castle Rock