Steven Koonin must really annoy climate alarmists. When someone disputes their claims of imminent climate disaster they usually attack the disputant’s qualifications and character.

But Koonin is one of the nation’s foremost physicists and he spent eight years as the chief scientist in President Obama’s energy department.

On Jan. 5 the WSJ published his article that began “A recent National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) report yet again raises alarm that New Yorkers are about to be inundated by rapidly rising seas.”

True, New York is sinking and the seas are rising but to support NASA’s prediction it would have to rise 7 inches in the next 18 years. According to Dr. Koonin the sea level at the Manhattan monitoring station peaked about 1955. It fell until about 1975 and by October 2022 it was almost back to the 1955 level. It has fallen slightly since.

To fulfill NASA’s prediction the sea level would have to suddenly start rising far faster than we have ever seen it. It ain’t gonna happen.

William Dennis

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.