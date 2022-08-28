Letter to the Editor: Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue thanks voters for supporting Emergency Medical Services levy

On behalf of Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, I thank voters for supporting the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levy. We recognize our voters have agreed to these taxes with the expectation the money will be carefully spent to provide a higher level of emergency medical care to our residents. We will meet that expectation. We are humbled by your support, and we will continue to be good stewards of your tax dollars.

EMS incidents make up 70% of our responses. Ensuring our residents receive the best possible pre-hospital response and care is a critical part of our mission. The EMS levy will allow CCFR to place the right resources at the patient’s side at the right time with the necessary support to ensure that you or a loved one is receiving Advanced Life Support care with trained paramedics and EMTs.

We are thankful our communities recognize the value emergency services contribute to quality of life.

Thank you for your unwavering support. It is a privilege to continue to serve you.

John Nohr

Fire Chief

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue