I want to thank the city of Kelso and the paving company that came to the rescue when a water main broke in our development, Highlander Estates.

The city sent workers and equipment ASAP to take care of the problem. It appears as if it was not an easy fix, but they kept at it until the job was done.

The workers made it possible for us to get in and out of the development in good cheer for quite a few days while the work was being done.

The paving of a considerable section of the road was completed recently. It looks terrific. I feel reassured to know the city is ready to jump in at a moment's notice and take care of problems like these. Thank you city of Kelso street department.

Tamara Kost

Kelso