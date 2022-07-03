Letter to the Editor: Christianity's message built into what founders established and what thousands of people fought and died to preserve

On July 4, 1776, 56 men (known as founders) signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Most of the founders believed in Jesus Christ as their savior. The rest of the founders believed Christ was only a moral teacher. Nevertheless, all of the founders believed in the importance of religion and morality to lead people to a good life of obedience to God.

One of the founders and second president, John Adams, said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” His son, John Quincy Adams, the sixth president, stated, “The highest glory of the American Revolution was this: It connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity.”

Christianity has been the dominant religious faith in our nation since its beginning. Christianity’s message was built into what the founders established and what thousands within the succeeding generations fought and died to preserve.

“Blessed is the nation whos God is the Lord.” (Psalm 33:12).

Jack Malone

Longview

