As Christians, our faith teaches us everyone (including LGBTQIA2s+ people) is created in God’s image and commands us to love one another. As Americans, we value our system of government and the good that can be accomplished in our constitutional democracy. Today, I am concerned about a persistent threat to both our religious communities and our democracy — Christian nationalism.

Christian nationalism seeks to merge Christian and American identities, distorting both the Christian faith and America’s constitutional democracy. Christian nationalism demands Christianity be privileged by the State and implies that to be a good American, one must be Christian. It often overlaps with and provides cover for white supremacy, racial subjugation and most recently transphobia. It is also at the base of the fear mongering over gun “rights," even in the face of the never-ceasing school shootings plaguing our nation. It is important that Christians reject this damaging political ideology and I invite my Christian brothers and sisters to join me in opposing this threat to our faith and our nation.

Rev. Nic Mather

Longview

