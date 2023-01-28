Letter to the Editor: Catlin Center has many clubs, not just Kelso seniors

In reference to your recent article on the Kelso Senior Center.

The Kelso Senior Center is presently located inside the Catlin Center in West Kelso; it is not a standalone entity. By agreement with the city, the building is to be used specifically as a community center. Since 2009 the city has contracted with the Association to oversee the use of the center. Eight local clubs use the center as their base. Members of these groups oversee users and pay staff to clean the interior and cook.

Following the pandemic slow down, in 2022 more than 7,500 citizens attended functions.

Using private funds, volunteers provided labor and material to continuously upgrade the interior of the building. Clubs located at the center are Kiwanis of Kelso Longview, Longview Bridge Club, R Square D Square Dance Club, Cowlitz Coin Club, Cowlitz County Democratic Women’s Club and on Tuesdays Bingo is available from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for $5 for 14 cards.

The center is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please contact staff for more information at 360-232-8522.

Sandy Sims

Kelso