Our thanks and admiration goes Castle Rock for its participation in the America in Bloom awards program. Special thanks go to Castle Rock Blooms and all of their members, staff, participants, sponsors and volunteers for organizing remarkable tours and meetings on July 9 through July 12. We have enjoyed meeting and spending time with all of you as you showcased all of the reasons Castle Rock has to be proud.

America in Bloom envisions communities as welcoming and vibrant places to live, work, and play — benefitting from colorful plants and trees; enjoying clean environments; celebrating heritage; and planting pride through volunteerism.

America in Bloom is more than flowers. Your judges will evaluate your efforts in the seven pillars that make communities great — floral display, landscaping, urban forestry, heritage preservation, environmental initiatives, community vitality, and overall impression with community involvement in the residential, commercial and municipal sectors. We will provide a written evaluation immediately following our symposium. We welcome everyone to attend our symposium, held in Spartanburg and Greenwood, South Carolina September 28-30 where we will announce this year’s award winners.

Barbara Vincentsen, America in Bloom Advisor

Johns Island, SC

Connie Baggett, America in Bloom Advisor

Brewton, Alabama

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.