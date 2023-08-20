The clearest analysis I've heard about the recent Trump fraud indictment came, surprisingly, from an attorney on Fox News.

He explained it's not a crime for you and your spouse to lie and tell everyone you are heirs to Elon Musk's fortune. That's free speech. However, when Musk dies and you two file a fake will with the probate court, it IS a crime as you have conspired to perpetrate fraud.

It's an undisputed fact Trump and his co-conspirators implemented their scheme by having fake elector certificates sent to Congress. Only Mike Pence's refusal to join the conspiracy brought it to a halt. Case closed.

Jon Browne

Longview

