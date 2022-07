As usual, the cardboard boat races this year were fun and entertaining. For the past 11 years the Longview Bridge Club has entered a boat in the race and we have plenty of trophies to show for it.

One of our club members has paddled for us every year since we started. This year he paddled again. He is 84 years old. We are so proud of him. I think this proves the boat races are so much more than just pretty boats.