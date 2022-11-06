Letter to the Editor: Candidates at debate at Lower Columbia College were very disrespectful

Folks. I went to that debate at Lower Columbia College. I was one of those folks who was waiting to hear those two talk. I had not filled out my ballot yet. The place was very noisy, a full house. Both sides were very disrespectful. I could not hear with all the noise.

I went away still confused about who I would vote for. I voted on Oct. 28. Noboby needs to know who I voted for. Then I watched them on "Straight Talk" on Oct. 29 on KGW. They were still fighting with each other. The moderator was Dave Miller with OPB's "Think Out Loud" program. He had a rough time with the crowd. I was very disappointed with the crowd.