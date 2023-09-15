Question: When does 13% = 19.5%?

Answer: When you are a Camas school teacher at the right point in the pay schedule.

Most school districts utilize a pay schedule that provides step increases for each year on the job. The 2022-2023 Camas contract for a teacher with a bachelor's degree and four years teaching with the district, calls for a salary of $64,708 with the next year $66,100 and the year after that $68,200. They go on strike and settle for a 6.4% increase in the schedule this year and another 6.6% increase the following year.

That means the next step for this teacher increases from $66,100 to $70,330 and the following step increases from 68,200 to $72,565. At the end of the year the 6.6% is applied to the schedule and the $72,565 increases to $77,354. The result is that a teacher currently making $64,708 in two years will be making $77,354. A 19.5% increase in two years.

If the teacher earns continuing education credits, the increase will be even higher. They trust us to not do the math.

Dan Myers

Kelso

