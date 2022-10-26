 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Caines

Dana Tucker has earned my vote for Cowlitz County coroner. She not only has years of experience in many aspects of the department, but she is a person of undisputed integrity and work ethic. She deserves your vote as well.

DANA TUCKER

D eputy coroner

A utopsy technician

N othing but honest

A lways professional

T eamwork leader

U sed to hard work

C ompassionate

K eeps informed

E xperience and education

R espected by local leaders

Vote Dana Tucker for Cowlitz County Coroner.

Carolyn Caines

Kelso

