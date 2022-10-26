Letter to the Editor: Caines

Dana Tucker has earned my vote for Cowlitz County coroner. She not only has years of experience in many aspects of the department, but she is a person of undisputed integrity and work ethic. She deserves your vote as well.
DANA TUCKER
D eputy coroner
A utopsy technician
N othing but honest
A lways professional
T eamwork leader
U sed to hard work
C ompassionate
K eeps informed
E xperience and education
R espected by local leaders
Vote Dana Tucker for Cowlitz County Coroner.
People are also reading…
Carolyn Caines
Kelso