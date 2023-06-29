We jumped into Syria in late 2015 when we sent the first coalition of troops to Syria to fight against ISIS. It's been nearly eight years, and our brave American men and women are still stationed in Syria.

In March 2023, Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a War Powers Resolution to remove our military forces from Syria. H. Con Res. 21 failed to garner enough votes to pass in the House.

The new congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, WA-03, swiftly voted NO against removing our U.S. troops from Syria, along with nearly every Democrat in the House. Gluesenkamp Perez says she is not an elite. But she continues to prove that she is better than the rest of us with her expensive college degree. Gluesenkamp Perez doesn't have a worry in the world, and she doesn't bat an eye about keeping our brave troops overseas in harm's way and involving them in foreign wars.

We have had many of our military members severely injured and killed in Syria, including WA-03 Congressional candidate Joe Kent's wife Shannon in January 2019, who was killed by a suicide bomber in Syria, leaving behind her husband and two young sons.

We continue to spend money on pointless foreign wars, while we have pressing domestic issues here at home — inflation, border crisis, domestic security, etc.

We need to bring back ALL of our American troops from these foreign wars, especially from Syria, NOW.

Susan Allen

Vader

