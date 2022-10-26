Letter to the Editor: Brightbill

Joe Kent would be a disaster and an embarrassment for Washington. He is a Trump wannabee who believes the much-debunked Big Lie. He is a white nationalist who associates with the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. He says Jan. 6 was just a one-day incident and wants the participants pardoned. He wants to defund police and the FBI.

He is so ignorant of the laws that he claims he himself will impeach the president in a single day. He would set women's rights back a couple of centuries. We don't need another militant disruptive blowhard in Congress. We need a smart business woman who knows how to work with and for people rather than against them. Vote for the voice of reason in Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.