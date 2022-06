Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome is defining insanity.

I agree with Mitch McConnell. We need to focus on the mental health issues of our senators. They seem to think doing nothing over and over will stop these mass shootings.

It’s time for us to stop accepting excuses and demand action from our elected leaders.

Break the cycle of insanity and vote in real leaders.

Sharon Zimmerman

Kalama

