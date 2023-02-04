Bravo Longview City Council, in regards to "Leash law set to go citywide" (TDN 1/29).
Responsible pet owners use leashes and pick up after their pets. Five times my dog, on a leash, has been bitten by freely wandering dogs. Now I carry bear spray. An animal control officer told me he approved. I recommend all pet owners read Cowlitz County Animal Control Ordinance chapter 6.12. It is to be noted this applies to cats and other animals as well.
Philip Portwood
Longview
