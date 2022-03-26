Letter to the Editor: Bratton

The modern Republican Party has zero policy ideas to benefit average Americans, so how do they stay so relevant? When they speak to their uneducated base, they claim that Democrats want to burn Bibles and take people’s guns. Maybe even cancel them. “Cancel culture” as Republicans call it, is actually their response to being wrong. Nobody is allowed to say they are wrong, or else they are participating in “cancel culture.”

Let me tell you average Republicans something: You are wrong. Your party is full of shire supremacists who lead with fear. There is nothing redeeming about being a Republican. Independents and Democrats alike are religious and own guns. The only reason you are a Republican is because you are letting them use your fear and ignorance. This goes for local leaders as well. If you are a member of this party, you are part of ignorance. Do better for yourself and your fellow Americans.