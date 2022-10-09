Letter to the Editor: Brad Thurman, Dana Tucker deserve votes

Brad Thurman and Dana Tucker deserve our votes.

Dana Tucker has the requisite training and experience to become Cowlitz County coroner. She has the support of most of the Washington State Coroner/Medical Examiner community. With Dana in office, we will have a coroner without the unresolved legal and ethical questions we currently have. Instead, we will have an honest, experienced, trusted, compassionate and competent coroner.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Thurman has successfully accomplished most of the goals he set for himself four years ago. He’s done that under some of the most challenging times we can imagine. After losing a deputy to horrific violence, he brought the sheriff’s office together to help them heal and at the same time continued protecting citizens. Then COVID hit. Prompted by his request, the county commissioners signed a resolution asking Gov. Jay Inslee to retract some of his mandates.

Thurman has studied and believes deeply in the Constitutions of the United States and Washington state and in the oath he took. We should stay in the strong caring hands of Sheriff Thurman.

Carol Bales

Longview