Letter to the Editor: Board of County Commissioners is not a pulpit

Cowlitz County Commissioners Rick Dahl and Arne Mortensen need to understand that the Board of County Commissioners is not a pulpit. They both swore an oath to uphold the laws and constitution of this state and to serve all the citizens of Cowlitz County.

I agree with Commissioner Dennis Weber that if you do not agree with a law, you should work towards changing it, not just defy it. Some government programs are put in place to help those in need that cannot help themselves (e.g. ADA).

Dahl and Mortenson appear to believe Cowlitz County citizens should pay mandated taxes (property tax, sales tax, fuel tax, recording fees, etc.) and tithe to their church, and donate to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul, and volunteer to improve someone else’s property while still maintaining their own. Who do they think they are? (Matt. 7:9-10, 16-20)

These two commissioners need to stop pontificating, stonewalling and grandstanding and do their “government” job. If they want to preach, do it outside the office.

Susan Westervelt

Longview