LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Biden is rewarding a dictator in new energy deal

Now that Mr. Biden has alienated the Saudis and the domestic oil industry, he has negotiated a deal with the dictator of Venezuela to get the oil this country needs. Running the Strategic Oil Reserve down to a level not seen since the 80’s is just another plus in his brilliant plan.

In turn for nothing close to the oil we need, he will unfreeze $3 billion in Venezuelan assets. Rewarding a dictator whose regime has impoverished the people of his nation and unleashed millions of refugees for his neighbors to support, seems like another brilliant move!

Let’s hope that he chooses the "Presidential Retirement Village" over another four years of “brilliance."

Jimmy Kerstein

Kalama

