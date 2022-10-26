 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Bible verses address life in the womb issue

In response to a recent inquiry of an editorial that requested verses from the Bible that address the issue of life in the womb. I offer these:

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them” (Psalm 139:13-16). By, “unformed substance”, it speaks to the conception to gamete stage of human development.

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations” (Jeremiah 1:5). This addresses formation into full human form which begins at conception.

Personhood is acknowledged in both.

Mark Schmutz

Longview

