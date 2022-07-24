Letter to the Editor: Bible verse addresses life in the womb issue

In response to a recent inquiry requesting verses from the Bible that address the issue of life in the womb. I offer this:
“When men strive together and hit a pregnant woman, so that her children come out, but there is no harm, the one who hit her shall surely be fined, as the woman's husband shall impose on him, and he shall pay as the judges determine. But if there is harm, then you shall pay life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, stripe for stripe” (Exodus 22:22-25).
The strong legal accountability for causing miscarriage and subsequent injury or death with equal recompense speaks powerfully to the issues we are facing.
May God grant us grace and wisdom as we consider our ways and walk in ways he can bless. These verses help to guide us as we consider how to make just and loving decisions.
Mark Schmutz
Senior pastor
Northlake Church
Longview