Spring Chinook forecasting? ... This year's spring salmon run prediction is close to 200,000. Sport fishing reports harvests are dim in the light of a season extension. What is the fishing license revenue stream forecast from sales?

To help the decision process in the purchase of a fishing license based on "run forecasts," could the WDFW produce a forecast for the "Spring seal run," possibly based on the spring seal count at Bonneville Dam?

