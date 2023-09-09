In their letter for this Labor Day, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops once again articulated the needs of workers and their families are essentially pro-life. And repeated the Church’s historic support of Labor Unions.

The letter stressed that “Indeed, as Pope Francis has suggested, ‘there are no free workers without trade unions,’ and be “be a voice for the voiceless.The purpose of the economy is to enable families to thrive. This notion is deeply rooted in Catholic social teaching,’ and reiterates that

‘entire process of productive work ... must be adapted to the needs of the person and to his way of life, above all to his domestic life, especially in respect to mothers of families,’”

This echoes St. John Paul II’s declaring that ‘Unions are essential to society.’

Many other Christian Sects share these teachings.

When we look for concrete steps to live out these standards, one can abide perhaps first and foremost by never crossing a picket line, supporting organizing efforts at a workplace. And seek, encourage, and support public leaders who advocate for Labor

John Andrechak

Longview

