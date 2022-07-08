Letter to the Editor: Ask candidates how they will work to keep America on the equity path

Kudos to history teacher and Congressional candidate Chris Byrd for showing his students how to participate in democracy. ("3rd Congressional candidate Byrd: Let’s overcome political polarization," by Lauren Ellenbecker, The Daily News online version, June 17, 2022).
At the same time, it is good to ask him and the other candidates questions about how they will work to keep America on the equity path. Will you work to renew the Child Tax Credit? What will you do to create more affordable housing? How will you end homelessness? That is our opportunity now: ask questions, vote for the best, then follow up. Democracy in action, be inspired.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington