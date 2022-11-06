 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Article was missing some good information

Funny, I don't recall seeing the small article about dog licensing in the Oct. 28 paper, but it popped up (Oct. 29) in the online Google News / Local.

I gathered up all the dog tags and proof of vaccination and spaying from the vet and motored off to the Humane Society to purchase a dog license. Once there, they informed me since I live in the county (Lexington) it is not required to have a license for my dog.

Maybe this would have been good info to include in the article.

Michael Beneke

Lexington

