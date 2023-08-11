I commend The Daily News for publishing “Critics say Israeli protests turn blind eye to Palestinians” by Tia Goldenberg of the AP on Aug. 6's A2. It accurately reflects the protests as well as treatment of the Palestinians, citizens and noncitizens in the occupied West Bank.

My interest and efforts lead me to completely agree with the article. Antisemitism is terrible but so is using the word to describe critical remarks like those in the article, by people often labelled by Zionists. Often before really considering the critique, any criticism qualifies.

Killing the messenger? Given the author’s name, she could also be subjected to being called a “Jew-hating Jew." Yes, she is only reporting but even, without embracing the thoughts can be cause for sanction.

Richard Nau

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.